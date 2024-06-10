'A wonderful man': Family of Winnipeg cyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out

The family of 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.

“Rob was a loving and caring husband, father, stepfather, grandpa, son, brother, uncle and friend,” the family said in a statement issued by the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR).

“He was an artist and writer; his home was filled with art. He was also an incredible chef – his family and friends looked forward to the meals he prepared for them with love.”

Rob Jenner, who was a shipper/receiver at CMHR, was killed on June 6 on his bike ride to work. The hit-and-run took place at 7 a.m. on Wellington Crescent, and has prompted outrage from the city’s cycling community.

Now, Jenner’s family is remembering him as a friendly and kind man who treated people with respect and dignity.

“Rob didn’t treat people differently based on their job or the colour of their skin or who they loved,” the statement said.

“He was just Rob, a wonderful man, who loved to travel and who was looking forward to retirement.”

The statement says that Jenner loved cycling and always took the proper safety precautions, including wearing a helmet and safety gear.

The family said the city needs to do more to make the roads safer for cyclists and wants every driver to take extra care while passing cyclists on the roads.

They added they don’t want another family to have to experience this grief.

“He was my everything. And I know I was his,” said Jenner’s wife Wendy Van Loon.

Beckham Keneth Severight, 19, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident in connection with the crash.

The charges have not been proven in court.