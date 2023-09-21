AAA and AAAA action in WHSFL Thursday night

The Winnipeg High School Football League saw some AAA and AAAA action as several teams met on the field Thursday evening.

Here is a round up of the scores.

Starting with the AAA division – St. John's Tigers defeated the Daniel Macintyre Maroons 36 to six.

On the AAAA side, Brandon's Vincent Massey Vikings shut out the Portage Collegiate Trojans 33 to zero.

Garden City Fighting Gophers were not able to put any points on the board in their game against the West Kildonan Wolverines, which ended 19 to zero.

In the third shutout of the night, the Elmwood Giants ended their game 19 to zero against the Kildonan East Reivers.

Meanwhile, the Maples Marauders downed the Sisler Spartans 11 to seven, the River East Kodiaks topped the Murdoch MacKay Clansmen 29 to seven, and the Sturgeon Heights Huskies beat the John Taylor Pipers 37 to eight.

The Winnipeg high school football continues tomorrow. A full schedule of the games can be found on the league's website.