A Calgary man accused in a fatal hit and run near Lockport has seven outstanding charges in Manitoba including theft of a motor vehicle.

Ben Harris, 15, was killed Friday night when he and a friend were hit, while riding their bicycles on Donald Road near Highway 9, by an alleged drug-impaired driver in a stolen vehicle.

Fourteen charges have been laid against Justin Joseph Little, 29, of Calgary, including drug-impaired driving causing death and drug-impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Harris’s parents John and Brenda and two sisters were in court Tuesday morning as Little made a brief court appearance via video Tuesday morning.

Little has outstanding charges in Manitoba from July including theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of mischief and one count of break and enter.

He was charged with two counts of break and enter and failing to comply with conditions of recognizance in June.

A judge has revoked Little’s release from custody on the previous charges and he remains in custody.

The matter is scheduled to be back in court at the end of August.

Harris’s friend survived the crash and was expected to be released from hospital by Tuesday.