The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are bringing back a familiar face to their receiving corps.

The club announced Friday they have signed free agent receiver Adarius Bowman to a one year contract.

The 32-year-old previously played with the Bombers during the 2009 and 2010 seasons. He has spent the last seven seasons with Edmonton, recording three 1,000 yard seasons and led the CFL in receiving yards in 2016.

He won the Grey Cup with the Eskimos in 2015.

Bowman played college football at Oklahoma State and is from Chattanooga Tennessee.