As a new, not-for-profit addictions facility clears another hurdle at city hall the family behind the project is answering more questions about how the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre will be operated.

The proposed Bruce Oake Recovery Centre is a 50-bed long term treatment centre.

The inspiration for the project, Bruce Oake, died of a heroin overdose at age 25.

Bruce's father Scott Oake said the privately-funded facility would rely on fundraising and fees from patients of around $55 per day, but he reiterated Wednesday that no one will be denied treatment because of money.

"Those who can't afford it will be covered by a combination of social assistance and fundraising," said Oake. "No one will be turned away from the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre because they can't afford the daily per diems."

The facility will operate as a not-for-profit organization with charitable status and at this point isn't asking the city or province for any money.

"We know that would be the fastest way to kill any project that you have in mind these days so we're prepared to raise the money to get the facility built, and we are hoping to run it through a social impact bond," said Oake. "We've already had some discussions with people who are prospective social impact bond backers and that would take care of the operating costs."

The facility will initially be for men only, but there are also plans to offer outpatient services to women.

Oake said the reason is at this point they don't have the expertise to run a mixed addictions facility for women and men and because the inspiration for the project is his son.

While the family decided to start with a men's treatment centre, Oake said they hope to expand services to women in the future.