WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg and Brandon's police services are splitting $8 million to improve their detention facilities.

The provincial government announced the funding Tuesday morning.

"Our government is committed to the safety of all Manitobans including safe conditions for detainees and the staff operating these facilities," said Justice Minister Cliff Cullen in a statement. "These important investments will also support jobs in the construction industry as we continue to safely restart and grow Manitoba's economy."

The Winnipeg Police Service is getting $3.5 million to update its central processing unit. The upgrades will address challenges that came up during the COVID-19 pandemic and changes to prisoner processing.

The Brandon Police Service is getting $4.4 million to create a new permanent detention facility at its headquarters. The funding will cover costs for modular cells while construction on the new facility is underway.

A date for completion for both projects was not given.