Some Manitoba families are out hundreds of dollars after Adrenaline Adventures closed unexpectedly.

Melanie Acosta made a January reservation at the park on December 11. She’s getting ready to move to Spain, and wanted to have a family party there.

“It was kind of like one last hurrah before we went, and now it’s disappointing that we can’t even go,” Acosta said.

She paid a $200 deposit at the time, but on December 18, she received an email saying:

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the doors have been closed on Adrenaline Adventures. The bank’s appointed receiver showed up unexpectedly and took control of the business. We tried to negotiate a settlement in order for us to remain open this winter season. That request was denied.”

Lazer Grant Inc. has been appointed as the receiver. Partner Joel Lazer said receivers are typically appointed when a company hasn’t paid their debts or made their contractual obligations.

Park owner Jason Rohs told CTV News that Adrenaline Adventures has been in financial difficulty, and on Friday, December 8, the bank’s lawyer requested through an interest payment that was outstanding.

He said that happened around 11 a.m., and by 2 p.m. he dropped off the cheque to the bank’s lawyer. By Monday, December 11, he said the cheque was cashed by the bank.

Rohs said he got a call saying that Lazer Grant Inc. showed up unexpectedly on Friday, December 15, ready to change the locks and take possession. That ended up happening, but before it did, Rohs said he tried to negotiate with them to stay open that weekend, to meet reservation obligations.

“We were hit from left field, and given some pretty devastating news, and we just tried to do right by opening that weekend, and we weren’t allowed to,” said Rohs.

It’s still up in the air whether Adrenaline Adventures will be able to reopen in the future.

For now, customers like Melissa Acosta, are scrambling to make new plans.

She said she doesn’t think she’ll get her deposit back, but is hoping she can quickly plan an event for her 10 nieces and nephews.

“Frustrating, very frustrating, especially because it was for the kids, and I let them know that they were going already, and now I have to find a new present now for them, and a new thing to do with everybody.”

Anyone who paid a deposit at Adrenaline Adventures, and is looking for information on what to do, can contact Lazer Grant Inc.