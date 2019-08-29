Manitobans hoping to get their vote in ahead of election day can do so beginning Thursday.

Advance voting has officially commenced for the provincial election, running until Sept. 5.

Voters can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Elections Manitoba has a full list of the locations offering advance voting, what days they are open and what times.

The provincial election takes place on Sept. 10.

Manitobans must vote at their designated location on election day, which they can find on the Elections Manitoba website.

Voters must bring one piece of government-issued photo ID or two documents that include there name in order to vote. If someone is on the voters list, but doesn’t have ID, they can have another voter with ID from their electoral division vouch for them. If someone’s name isn’t on the voters list they will be asked to take an oath. If a voters ID does not have their address, they will be asked to sign a voter registration form.