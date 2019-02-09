

CTV Winnipeg





An adventurous otter is getting some much needed TLC after an escapade in the city.

The Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre says it enlisted help from the Winnipeg Humane Society to capture the river-dwelling city slicker on Friday.

It says its assessing the otter’s condition and figuring out treatment options.

The centre is working with Manitoba Conservation to determine where to release the otter when the time is right.