Advocacy group wants Manitoba to invest in community-led initiatives

One advocacy group is calling on the Manitoba government to invest in community-led initiatives rather than spend money on large-scale capital projects as part of next week’s budget.

According to the Canadian Community Economic Development Network (CCEDNet), over the last eight years the province has stopped putting money into community development and focused more on capital programs.

“We have a hopeful call amidst this crisis for a targeted program that supports community-led development, particularly in the communities that need it most,” said Michael Barkman, the network manager for CCEDNet.

“We’re offering this to government as a potential solution to work with them and to see the power of community development, to reduce polarization, to bring people together and reduce social exclusion.”

Community-led development is the idea that communities themselves are best equipped to deal with the challenges they are dealing with, including when it comes to poverty and economic development.

“It’s people coming together to address the challenges they are facing, particularly in communities facing high rates of poverty and the government can play an important role in supporting this,” Barkman said.

Now, CCEDNet wants Manitoba’s budget to include a program that will support community-led organizations.

“We want to see that targeted approach,” Barkman said.

“When we’re supporting development in communities that need it most, Manitoba thrives. When we’re supporting folks who are able to address the consequences of poverty and make their communities more liveable and more beautiful, that’s beneficial for all us.”

The Manitoba government will deliver the budget on April 2.