With the mayoral election coming up, one advocacy group is calling on the next mayor to make transit a bigger priority.

“You know we’ve seen some rough years for transit on the safety front. The safety front and the fare front,” said president of Functional Transit Winnipeg (FTW) Joseph Kornelson.

FTW, a non-profit that advocates for improvements to transit, is hoping to see some big changes in Winnipeg, including improved safety for drivers and passengers as well as more efficient schedules.

The group also wants Winnipeg to increase its funding for operating costs.

“What we’re looking for is funding to match similarly sized cities in Winnipeg,” said Kornelson.

“Ottawa and Edmonton both spend about $220 million on their transit, on operating their transit network. In Winnipeg we spend just $65 million. So in per capita terms we should be spending significantly more money.”

Winnipeg’s mayoral election takes place on Oct. 24.