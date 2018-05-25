

CTV Winnipeg





A group of advocates is calling for more research into the effects of cannabis-use on mental health as part of National Schizophrenia and Psychosis Awareness Day.

“There’s no ifs. There’s no doubt. The research from the last 30 years and especially the last 10 to two years has shown a clear link between cannabis use and psychosis,” said Chris Summerville, the executive director of the Manitoba Schizophrenia Society.

Studies show that those with mental illness who use cannabis have a five to seven times greater risk of experiencing psychosis. As well, those who have a history of mental illness in their families also has a five to seven times higher risk of developing psychosis.

Summerville also wants to break down the “myth” that people with schizophrenia are dangerous.

“When you think of schizophrenia you generally think negatively, that they’re dangerous,” he said.

“And in fact, that’s the number one horrible myth about people living with schizophrenia is that they are dangerous.”

Summerville said 97 per cent of people with schizophrenia never come in contact with the criminal justice system.

He notes that schizophrenia is treatable and a person can recover with the right care, community support, reduction of stigma and including them as part of society.