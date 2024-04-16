WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Advocates calling for more mental health supports for first responders after death of firefighter

    Share

    A Winnipeg firefighter's tragic death is prompting calls for more mental health support in Manitoba.

    Preston Heinbigner is being remembered as a loving husband and father, and will be recognized in the Manitoba legislature next week.

    Flags at fire stations across Winnipeg are at half-mast to honour the life of Heinbigner, who was a firefighter for 17 years.

    Advocates say they are hearing from first responders at an unprecedented rate. While they say it's a step toward eradicating the stigma surrounding support seekers, people like Heinbigner need those supports sooner.

    "In our world, our job, we see things that are unnatural. And we get put in situations that are unnatural, sometimes for extended periods. And these things can have a negative effect on our members," said Tom Bilous, the president of the United Firefighters of Winnipeg.

    Bilous said Heinbigner's death has rocked Winnipeg's firefighter community to the core.

    "We need more resources, more mental health responses. We need the capacity to see more of our members in a timely fashion."

    Advocates also want to make it more socially acceptable to ask for help.

    "It's OK to not feel OK," said Scott Maxwell, the executive director of Wounded Warriors Canada. "It's OK to maybe struggle with what they've done as a trauma exposed professional person."

    According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), psychological claims made by members to the Workers Compensation Board of Manitoba have been on the rise in recent years, with 118 claims made in 2023.

    "I think that's just the tip of the iceberg," said Bilous. "I think the number is far higher than that, and that is very concerning."

    The Manitoba government said it's committed to supporting first responders, but wouldn't say how it plans to do that.

    "As of right now, the focus for me is on the member's statements," said Waverley MLA David Pankratz. "Bringing community together, and making sure that we're really honouring Preston and his family."

    The WFPS and United Firefighters of Winnipeg say they are working together to support Heinbigner's family during this incredibly difficult time.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BUDGET 2024

    BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing

    Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.

    Lululemon unveils first summer kit for Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams

    Lululemon showed off its collection for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics on Tuesday at the Liberty Grand entertainment complex. Athletes sported a variety of selections during a fashion show that featured garments to be worn on the podium, during opening and closing ceremonies, media interviews and daily life on the ground in France.

    'I Google': Why phonebooks are becoming obsolete

    Phonebooks have been in circulation since the 19th century. These days, in this high-tech digital world, if someone needs a phone number, 'I Google,' said Bridgewater, N.S., resident Wayne Desouza.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News