Advocates are raising concerns over how meth users access six mental health beds added to Health Sciences Centre.

In late January, a spokesperson for the health authority said there’s concern about an increasing number of people going to emergency departments while experiencing “adverse effects” of crystal meth, explaining that it can translate into aggressive or violent behaviour.

The spokesperson said the six mental health beds were added at Health Sciences Centre to address growing pressures.

Chris Mitton works with crystal meth users through transitional facility Morberg House and St. Boniface Street Links.

Mitton told CTV News on Wednesday night, he tried to help a client in the midst of a drug psychosis by taking him to HSC.

He’d hoped to get medical clearance for the man to eventually access detox services through Main Street Project.

After spending six hours waiting in the emergency department, Mitton said they were seen by a physician.

“It’s really scary to think about. I mean you have someone sitting in a waiting room and you have no idea what they’re thinking about,” Mitton said.

According to Mitton, the man was given the necessary forms he would need the next morning for intake at Main Street Project, but was then released without being seen by a psychiatrist.

Telling CTV News he wondered why staff didn’t offer his client a spot in one of the new mental health beds, Mitton said his only option was to take the man back to Morberg House.

Morberg House founder Marion Willis also questioned why the man wasn’t seen by a psychiatrist and how the new mental health beds are accessed.

“Had we not brought him into Morberg House and elevated our risk here, our only other choice would be to put him outside,” Willis said.

“I want to know not just when there’s going to be six beds, I want to know when this unit is going to be operational.”

President of the Manitoba Nurses Union Sandi Mowat said she’s spoken with union members about the six new beds.

“The problem is they opened the beds and they didn’t have the staff for them,” Mowat said.

“So I do know they’ve posted some positions but they just posted them within the last week or so. So it takes a bit of time to fill them.”

Mowat said she believed they were filling those shifts by asking nurses to work extra hours.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said by email that the six new beds were for mental health patients, writing:

“These 6 beds are fully staffed and operational. They are accessed through consultation with psychiatry.”