Affordability and health care are again the focus of the Manitoba election campaign

The cost of living and health care will again be the focus of the Manitoba election campaign today.

The Progressive Conservatives are scheduled to make an affordability announcement in Steinbach, hosted by the area's incumbent cabinet minister, Kelvin Goertzen.

The party has been on the affordability theme all week, with earlier announcements promising financial aid for seniors and income tax cuts.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew is scheduled to make another health-care announcement in Winnipeg, following earlier promises to hire more nurses and add neighbourhood health clinics.

The Liberals are also set to talk health care today, outside the same hospital in west Winnipeg where the NDP held an event Thursday.

Election day in Manitoba is Oct. 3 and advance polls open Sept. 23.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.