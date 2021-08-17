WINNIPEG -- An affordable housing project for inner-city seniors has taken a crucial first step by landing a six-figure loan.

A $550,000 loan agreement has been reached with Harriet Street Seniors Housing Inc. and the Jubilee Fund to build a three-storey, 49-unit affordable residential housing complex for independent seniors. It is proposed to be built on Harriet Street between McDermot and Notre Dame avenues.

With the new funding, the project has secured the property and can fundraise to build the remainder of the project.

The loan is the largest ever in the 20-year history of the Jubilee Fund, a Manitoba-based charitable investment fund that offers support to initiatives related to poverty reduction.

“We are excited to partner on the Harriet Street initiative which will bring necessary affordable housing and revitalization to a core area of Winnipeg within a short distance of healthcare and other amenities,” said Jubilee Fund Executive Director Peter Cantelon. “The passion and vision of the project leaders won us over and we knew we had to support this.”

Project Director Catherine Collins said the complex and other nearby builds like the new Ronald McDonald House will help revitalize the neighbourhood.

“Finally, something’s happening in an area that hasn’t received a lot of assistance and recognition of it being a viable neighbourhood. That’s why we’ve lost so much housing,” Collins told CTV News.

She says they expect to break ground in 2022, with the hope of more housing projects popping up in the neighbourhood.