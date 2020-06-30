WINNIPEG -- Brandon, Man., was hit with a severe storm on Sunday night, leaving the city with flooding, damage, and debris that will take days to clean up.

Manitoba Hydro crews are out on Tuesday helping the city get back to routine following the storm that saw 155 millimetres of rainfall.

The Trans Canada Highway reopened Monday morning after it was covered in water from the storm. The water has now receded significantly, though pools of water and stranded cars remain.

Some of Brandon’s businesses are still inaccessible, but the Brandon Regional Health Centre, which was flooded during the storm, has resumed regular operations.

The city did not see any rainstorms overnight on Monday, but they are forecast for Tuesday night.

