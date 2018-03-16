The City of Brandon took a historic step today as its mayor and the chief of Gambler First Nation signed an agreement paving the way for Brandon’s first First Nation Urban Development Area, commonly known as an urban reserve.

Chief David LeDoux of Gambler First Nation said the vision is to build a gas bar, car wash, restaurant, hotel, office space rentals and a mini mall on a privately owned plot on Brandon’s North Hill.

“Whatever will generate money for the youth,” said Chief LeDoux. “Hopefully parents will grasp that vision.”

The eight acre property, located at 1725 18th Street North and 1655 Clare Avenue, is currently zoned as commercial-artificial.

Resident Jack Bolt who lives across the street from the site, said his only concern was if the First Nation were to build a casino. In a 2008 plebiscite, people of Brandon voted against the idea to build a casino within the city.

Under City of Brandon bylaws, a casino could not be built on the property Gambler First Nation is interested in buying. Chief David LeDoux said a casino wasn’t part of their vision anyway.

“We have no interest in doing a casino, even if we were allowed to. It’s too huge for us,” said Chief LeDoux, who added that Gambler First Nation is made up of about 270 people, who are scattered across Canada.

The First Nation is located about 200 km northwest of Brandon, and has been shrinking in size. The prospect of developing on an urban reserve in Brandon holds huge opportunity.

“We used to be 33 square miles, 32 square miles. And now we’re down to less than 2. So we cannot make a decent living off of that,” said LeDoux.

At a signing ceremony held at Brandon City Hall Friday afternoon, Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest and Manitoba Minister of Indigenous and Northern Relations Eileen Clarke both praised the agreement.

The document, which is Brandon’s first Municipal Development and Service Agreement, had been a point of negotiation for two years. It officially sets the legal parameters between the two parties — such as terms for payments and city services.

“We hope it’ll be the template for other agreements, whether it is with this First Nation, or other First Nations,” said Mayor Chrest.

According to Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, there are 160 urban reserves in Canada and six in Manitoba.

Minister Clarke sees today’s agreement as a positive step toward having another urban reserve in Manitoba.

“To have these types of agreements where they’re working together. Especially as successfully as the city of Brandon and Gambler First Nation have. I think they’re setting a really strong example for us to continue on this road,” she said.

For Chief LeDoux, the vision is all about building a better future.

“I dared to dream.” he said, “I was brought up under the assumption that you always leave better for your kids. They should be better off than the lifestyle we enjoyed. “