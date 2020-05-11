WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Moose will not be returning to the ice this season.

The American Hockey League (AHL) announced on Monday it will be cancelling the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup playoffs due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions,” said David Andrews, AHL president and chief executive officer, in a statement.

“The League’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season.”

Andrews said the AHL is “very grateful” to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership during the ongoing crisis.

The AHL, the main developmental league for the NHL, suspended its season on March 12.

The league said standings, sorted by points percentage, and statistics as of March 12 will be considered final, and used as the basis for league awards.

The Milwaukee Admirals finished first overall with a 41-14-5-3 record.

The Moose finished the season ranked 27th overall, with a 27-33-1 record.