A group of doctors who work for Manitoba Lifeflight Air Ambulance have come out in opposition to the Pallister government’s proposed plan to privatize air services.

The 16 physicians, who describe their work as a “mobile ICU,” signed a letter to Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living Cameron Friesen outlining concerns with the plan and urging him for a meeting.

In the letter the doctors state they have “serious concerns about the impact on patient care and provider safety that will arise from the proposed privatization model for Manitoba Government Air Services.”

They also note their air ambulance service, which started over 30 years ago, has not had any aviation or Transport Canada-related issues.

“Our pilots and engineering staff are exceptional and of the highest caliber, and that we have never felt unsafe a single time that we have set forth to a remote community on one of our Cessna Citation jet aircraft,” read the letter, highlighting what sets the provincial air service apart from player in the commercial industry.

“The critical point here being that MGAS has operated for over 30 years INCIDENT FREE, and this is a function of these jobs being attractive (hence very low attrition) as well as the total absence of profit and reward incentives which are the driving force in private industry.”

The group of doctors outlined four main concerns surrounding privatization, beginning with compromised safety for those who will be flying on the aircrafts. The physicians say that if air ambulances are run by privately-owned service providers then crews will feel pressured to take risks in order to maintain profit margins.

Their second concern is with response time – that it will take them longer to reach patients in remote communities because they will be using what Transport Canada defines as a commercial air service. The physicians say this is an issue because commercial air services have limitations about where they can land and won’t be able to use most of the province’s gravel runways because they are too short.

“We object to this change, as every community in our province that exists at the end of a gravel runway will suffer transport delays and delayed arrival of critical care services,” the letters says.

“This will inevitably lead to bad outcomes for both adult and pediatric patients in these communities.”

The doctors said they are also concerned that delays in care to rural or remote Indigenous communities will be viewed as “discriminatory,” and explained that they try to be especially attentive to patients who haven’t received much medical care before doctors arrived.

Their final concern is that privatized air services and longer wait times will create a two-tiered care system in Manitoba, in which the south has faster access to treatment than the north through the heli-EMS program.

“We as Manitoba physicians object to the creation of a second tier, and we call for recognition of equal access to health care, which is a guaranteed right under the Canadian constitution,” the doctors said.

In March the province put out a request for proposals for private firms to operate water bombers and air ambulances, as well as other aircrafts. The government said it won’t continue with its privatization plans unless the firms show they can maintain the same level of safety and service, while also providing a better value.

-With files from Steve Lambert of The Canadian Press