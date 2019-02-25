

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeggers looking to fly to Saskatoon or Thunder Bay will have fewer options come the end of March.

Air Canada said its routes to these two cities “did not perform at a level that would make commercial sense for (them) to continuing operating,” and consequently the last flight from Winnipeg to Thunder Bay will be March 30, and Winnipeg to Saskatoon on March 31.

Air Canada is also making changes to its route from Winnipeg to Regina. This March will be the last month the airline flies twice daily to Regina, as come April the route will only be offered once a day using different aircrafts depending on the month.

The airline said the decision to make these changes was based on demand, aircraft availability and profitability.

Anyone who is booked on a flight after March 31 will be contacted for alternate travel options or refunds.