Airline industry facing challenges despite 'historic' growth

WINNIPEG -

The airline industry, hit hard by the pandemic, is facing challenges despite growth in passenger numbers and airline capacity.

According to numbers from Travel Manitoba, international travel and tourism was down 90 per cent during the pandemic.

At its height, Andrew Gibbon, vice president of government relations for WestJet, said the airline was down to 5,000 employees compared to a pre-pandemic number of around 14,000.

“The impact in Manitoba has been profound. It’s been deep, and we’re trying to make investments to climb our way out of it,” said Gibbon in round table discussions Friday with industry stakeholders.

WestJet’s goal for 2022, according to Gibbon, is to bring passenger levels back to 2019 levels, when the airline operated 19 routes in Manitoba.

This year it was 14, with all but one operating out of Winnipeg. The other was from Brandon.

Gibbon said the biggest hurdle in increasing air travel passenger capacity has been the uncertain investment climate combined with changing federal travel policies.

With some of those travel policies loosening, Gibbon said passengers are returning to skies with the airline reporting 11 years of “historical growth” in just the past six months.

He noted thatwas mostly due to increases in leisure and domestic travel.

Another airline operating out of Winnipeg, Swoop Airlines, is also getting back into a growth mindset. Airline President Charles Duncan said the company is planning on adding a tenth plane to its fleet.

Barry Rempel, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Airport Authority, said while the conversation has switched from survival to growth, pandemic impacts are still evident within the industry.

Rempel said the market reality is that there are 100 fewer planes in the air to serve customers across the country.

He said while peak demand flying is growing, there is still a lot of non-peak flying going on.

“Are we sustainable? I think we have some work to do still on that,” said Rempel.

Winnipeg remains a strong origin and destination market, according to Rempel, but it is struggling because of some policy choices, some of which are COVID-19-related.

With accelerated growth comes challenges, including reassuring air travellers the industry is safe.

“This weekend will usher in a new period of travel in Canada, where you have to be fully vaccinated to get on our aircraft and we’ll be one of Canada’s first fully vaccinated industries,” said Gibbon. “It should give increased confidence and reassurance to our guests.”

In order for the industry’s restart to continue successfully, Gibbon pointed to three factors.

The first was for federal government advisories to reflect Canada’s high vaccination rates and vaccine mandates.

Secondly, there is a need to restore airport status to the international airports list so more airports can be used instead of funnelling passengers through a small number of facilities.

Third, the removal of the advanced PCR test requirement to re-enter Canada and to evolve the child travel policy.

An additional concern stems from differing travel policies in regards to methods of transportation. As an example, the United States requires a COVID-19 test when travelling into the U.S. by air, but not by land.

“We need to be realizing the benefits that restoring connectivity can do and this is an all-in sort of piece,” said Rempel. “This isn’t something the airport can do. This isn’t something the airline can do on their own. This is something we all need to be working together on.”

The first was for federal government advisories to reflect Canada’s high vaccination rates and vaccine mandates.

Secondly, there is a need to restore airport status to the international airports list so more airports can be used instead of funnellingpassengers through a small number of facilities.

Third, the removal of theadvanced PCR test requirement to re-enter Canada and to evolve the child travel policy.

An additional concern stems from differing travel policies in regards to methods of transportation. As an example, the United States requires a COVID-19 test when travelling into the U.S. by air but not by land.

“We need to be realizing the benefits that restoring connectivity can do and this is an all-insort of piece,” said Rempel.“This isn’t something the airport can do, this isn’t something the airline can do on their own.This is something we all need to be working together on.”