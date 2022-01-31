Alberta clipper expected to bring high winds and snow to Manitoba
Many Manitobans are bracing for another winter storm due to the arrival of an Alberta clipper.
Environment Canada has issued winter storm watches across most of the southern part of the province with snow and strong northwest winds expected to begin on Monday and carry on through to Tuesday morning.
The majority of the snow will fall overnight on Monday but Environment Canada warns of the potential of freezing rain to develop in southern Manitoba. Total snow accumulation could exceed 10 cm with the heaviest snow coming down in the Red River Valley overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Snowfall warnings related to the same system have also been issued for the Interlake and other parts of the province with accumulations of 10-15 cm expected. Temperatures are expected to drop below normal and remain low as the storm heads to Ontario.
The weather statements predict strong winds and gusts higher than 80 km/h are possible in some areas, which could affect driving conditions with blowing snow with reduced visibility. Conditions could change quickly and surfaces like roads, highways and walkways could become slippery.
Environment Canada said winter storm warnings are issued when multiple kinds of severe winter weather are expected to come together.
Updates regarding the storm are expected this afternoon from Environment Canada.
LIVE @ 11:15 EST | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19
WATCH LIVE | Parliament to resume as trucker protest in Ottawa hits third day
WATCH LIVE | Calling Ottawa protests 'peaceful' downplays non-violent dangers, critics say
LIVE @ 11:15 EST | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. In a tweet he says he is 'feeling fine' and will continue to work remotely this week, while following public health guidance. He has been in isolation since Thursday, after one of his children tested positive for the virus.
Ontario reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths as province begins phased reopening
Ontario is reporting another 32 deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday as the province begins the process of reopening after nearly a month of stringent lockdown measures.
BREAKING | Boris Johnson says sorry after 'partygate' report released
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Monday for lockdown-flouting parties in Downing Street -- but insisted that he and his government can be trusted.
Has the Delta variant disappeared in Canada?
With Omicron as the predominant COVID-19 variant in Canada, has the Delta variant disappeared? A few experts spoke with CTVNews.ca about trends in case numbers for each variant.
Joe Rogan responds to Spotify protests, COVID-19 advisories
Joe Rogan responded to the recent Spotify protests on Sunday, saying in a video on Instagram that he was only seeking to have conversations on his podcast with people who have 'differing opinions.'
Support group tackles gaps in cancer care for Black Canadians
A support group in Calgary founded by a cancer survivor and his wife aims to close the gap in care for Black Canadians.
From Kabul, pregnant reporter fights New Zealand government to come home
A pregnant New Zealand reporter has chosen Kabul as a temporary base for her uphill fight to return home because of her country's strict COVID-19 entry rules.
Alberta clipper prompts southern Sask. blizzard warnings
Blizzard conditions are expected in and around Regina on Monday, as an Alberta clipper brings snow and strong wind gusts to southern Saskatchewan.
Sask. reports 1,331 new cases, one new death
Saskatchewan reported 1,331 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as one new death.
'People are being turned away': Saskatoon Tribal Council looks to expand temporary shelter
The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) has submitted a formal request to expand its temporary emergency shelter downtown.
North Battleford RCMP ask for video footage of stolen car with two babies, dogs inside
North Battleford RCMP are asking for anyone with video surveillance footage of a stolen car with two babies on board to come forward.
Prairie doctors discuss provincial COVID-19 situations during online forum
Doctors from Saskatchewan and Manitoba shared their province’s COVID-19 situations, current public health mandates and trending data during an online forum Thursday.
Second crash between car and train at same Northern Ont. railway crossing
For the second time this month, a car and train have collided at a railway crossing in Temiskaming Shores.
Josh Classen's forecast: Cold air howls back in
Gusts in the 60 km/h to 80 km/h range combined with snow are leading to whiteout conditions on many central and north-central highways this morning.
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta had 1,496 COVID-19 hospital patients, including 105 in intensive care units, as of Friday.
-
Ontario employers have to create policies to improve work-life balance soon. What will they look like?
Many Ontario employers will soon have to craft policies detailing their employees' rights to disconnect from the workplace outside of business hours, but as some of the first legislature of its kind in Canada, businesses still have questions about what those policies could look like.
Full list of restrictions lifting in Ontario today
At 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Ontario will enter the first step of its three-step reopening plan, meaning that a number of restrictions imposed earlier this month in an attempt to curb transmission of the Omicron variant will lift.
Truck protest shuts down access to key Canada-U.S. border crossing in Alberta
A major border crossing in Coutts, Alta. is snarled with traffic because of truck drivers taking part in a nationwide protest against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 rules and Premier Jason Kenney says it is against the law.
Trial to start for teen charged in 2020 hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer
A trial for the 19-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer just over a year ago is scheduled to begin today.
Dawson College expansion project shelved, Quebec to prioritize francophone students
Montreal’s Dawson College suffered a 'serious setback' to its planned expansion, saying the Quebec government has shelved the project to instead focus on 'francophone' students.
Here are the COVID-19 measures being lifted in Quebec today
Starting Monday, certain freedoms are back in Quebec including the reopening of restaurant dining rooms at 50 per cent capacity and the return of youth sports.
Montreal hospital delivers baby to unvaccinated mother with COVID-19, who is now on life support
A woman who is critically ill with COVID-19 and was pregnant is now at a Montreal hospital on a type of life support, after doctors decided it was safest to deliver her baby prematurely.
A look at the new COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa
Ottawa and all of Ontario enter step one of the three-step reopening plan to gradually relax public health measures on social gatherings and non-essential indoor businesses.
N.B. reports five deaths Sunday, 164 people in hospital with COVID-19
New Brunswick reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday. So far this month, over 70 people have died from the virus in the province.
N.S. reports 92 people receiving specialized care in COVID-19 unit Sunday
Health officials in Nova Scotia said Sunday there are 92 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.
Restaurants, gyms reopen in Ontario as public health measures ease
Ontario's restaurants, gyms and theatres will welcome patrons back today for the first time in nearly a month.
Two major crashes in areas with heavy fog: OPP
The OPP have issued warnings asking drivers to slow down in areas with heavy fog after two major crashes in southwestern Ontario Monday morning.
Crews battle 2-alarm fire in downtown Vancouver high rise, public asked to avoid area
Multiple people were injured after a fire broke out in Vancouver's West End early Monday morning.
Old-growth logging protesters plan to block Trans-Canada Highway in 2 locations
Morning commutes may be disrupted in parts of Metro Vancouver Monday as protesters plan to block two highway sections.
'Hype, hope and dreams': B.C.'s craft cannabis industry stunted
British Columbia has been a mecca for cannabis enthusiasts and growers long before the product became legal in Canada in 2018.
After reflecting on two election defeats, B.C. Liberals get ready to elect new leader
A new leader will be chosen by British Columbia's Liberals on Saturday after a months-long campaign that often focused on renewal and a new course for a party that has lost successive elections after 16 years in power.
Second day of protests seize Ottawa, police investigating 'desecration' incidents
Ottawa is weathering the second day of the trucker convoy’s rally against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, as the nation’s capital remains nearly impassible due to protesters' vehicles.
Thousands flock to B.C. legislature in support of trucker convoy
A huge crowd descended on the lawn of the B.C. legislature building on Saturday in solidarity with the self-described "Freedom Convoy" of truckers and COVID-19 vaccine mandate opponents that converged on Ottawa earlier in the day.