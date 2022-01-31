Alberta clipper expected to bring high winds and snow to Manitoba

Many Manitobans are bracing for another winter storm due to the arrival of an Alberta clipper.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm watches across most of the southern part of the province with snow and strong northwest winds expected to begin on Monday and carry on through to Tuesday morning.

The majority of the snow will fall overnight on Monday but Environment Canada warns of the potential of freezing rain to develop in southern Manitoba. Total snow accumulation could exceed 10 cm with the heaviest snow coming down in the Red River Valley overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Snowfall warnings related to the same system have also been issued for the Interlake and other parts of the province with accumulations of 10-15 cm expected. Temperatures are expected to drop below normal and remain low as the storm heads to Ontario.

The weather statements predict strong winds and gusts higher than 80 km/h are possible in some areas, which could affect driving conditions with blowing snow with reduced visibility. Conditions could change quickly and surfaces like roads, highways and walkways could become slippery.

Environment Canada said winter storm warnings are issued when multiple kinds of severe winter weather are expected to come together.

Updates regarding the storm are expected this afternoon from Environment Canada.