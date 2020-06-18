Advertisement
Alberta family taken to hospital following crash near Minnedosa
STARS Air Ambulance (file)
WINNIPEG -- An Alberta family, including two children, were taken to hospital on Wednesday night following a crash near Minnedosa, Man.
STARS Air Ambulance said it was dispatched to the single-vehicle rollover at the junction of Highway 16 and Highway 10.
RCMP said they responded to the collision around 7:35 p.m.
The collision shut down a section of the highway, from Highway 16A to Highway 10. As of Thursday morning, the road is reopened.
An eight-year-old child was taken to the Children’s Hospital in Winnipeg in serious condition, but she has since been upgraded to stable condition, according to RCMP.
The other three patients, a 29-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman, and a five-year-old child, were taken for treatment in Brandon, Man. All three are in stable condition, RCMP said.
Police and a traffic reconstructionist are investigating.