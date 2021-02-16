WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP allege an Alberta man forged prescriptions for a medication containing codeine in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Around 1:35 p.m. on Feb. 12, Mounties in Portage la Prairie received a report of a possible prescription forgery at a pharmacy located on Saskatchewan Avenue.

Officers went to the pharmacy and were told that a 30-year-old man dropped off a prescription for a liquid cough medication that contains codeine, which is classified as an opioid.

The pharmacist got in touch with the physician who, according to the prescription, had prescribed the medication. The physician said the prescription was forged, the RCMP said.

Mounties said when they were speaking with the pharmacist, the suspect tried to have a prescription for the same medication filled at another Portage la Prairie pharmacy.

Police noted the suspect was denied the prescription and left the pharmacy in a silver SUV,

Officers then got the description of the SUV and found it driving west on Highway 1.

Badal Kaahin Kaafi, from Edmonton, was arrested. Police searched the SUV and said they found two bottles of the same medication, which had been dispensed at a pharmacy in Winnipeg.

The suspect was taken into custody on charges of possession of an opioid for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a forged document. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

“We are really glad that the employee at the pharmacy followed their instinct and contacted police,” said S/Sgt. Rob Vachon, from the RCMP Portage la Prairie detachment, in a news release.

“Without the diligence of that employee, this individual may have gone undetected and that medication could have made it out on the street.”

Police continue to investigate the incident.