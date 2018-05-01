

CTV Winnipeg





An alcohol ban has been put in place in a northern Manitoba community following an alleged drunk driving crash that took the lives of three young boys.

Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation Chief Marcel Moody said the ban has been put in place out of respect for the families and victims.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, three boys were walking and riding their bikes on Provincial Road 620 near Nelson House, when a vehicle driving south hit them. Police said they were pronounced dead on scene.



The three boys have been identified by family and friends as Keethan Lobster, 11, Mateo Moore-Spence, 11, and Terrence Spence, 13.

RCMP said Todd Norman Linklater, 27, has been charged with impaired driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death. None of the charges have been proven in court.



Chief Moody said the alcohol ban is an attempt to bring some normalcy back to the community. The ban will be in place at least until after the boys’ funerals.

A check stop program will be used to enforce the ban. Anyone caught with alcohol will have it seized.