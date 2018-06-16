

CTV Winnipeg





A 26-year-old Wabowden, Man. woman is dead after a vehicle she was in rolled over on West Road in Peguis First Nation early Saturday morning.

Peguis RCMP responded to a report of the single vehicle incident around 2 a.m.

The vehicle which was carrying six people veered off the road and rolled over. The five other passengers, aged 25 to 52 were rushed to hospital and suffered various injuries.

Police believe that seatbelts were not being used and that alcohol is believed to be a factor.

An investigation is ongoing.