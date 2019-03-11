

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP said alcohol is believed to be a factor in a snowmobile crash that sent two men to hospital on Saturday.

Mounties received a report about the collision, which took place in a field in the RM of Oakland-Wawanesa, Man., around 6:30 p.m.

Police said a 34-year old man was driving a snowmobile on a trail when he was rear-ended by a 46-year-old man in another snowmobile.

The 34-year-old from Oakland-Wawanesa is in hospital in critical condition, and the 46-year-old from Pleasant Valley, Man., was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.