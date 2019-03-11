Featured
Alcohol believed to be a factor in serious snowmobile collision: RCMP
Police said the investigation is ongoing. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 11:35AM CST
The RCMP said alcohol is believed to be a factor in a snowmobile crash that sent two men to hospital on Saturday.
Mounties received a report about the collision, which took place in a field in the RM of Oakland-Wawanesa, Man., around 6:30 p.m.
Police said a 34-year old man was driving a snowmobile on a trail when he was rear-ended by a 46-year-old man in another snowmobile.
The 34-year-old from Oakland-Wawanesa is in hospital in critical condition, and the 46-year-old from Pleasant Valley, Man., was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.