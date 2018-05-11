

CTV Winnipeg





Alcohol sales increased 2.3 per cent in Manitoba in the fiscal year ending in March 31, 2017, with beer sales generating the most amount of money, according to Statistics Canada.

This keeps in line with the trend of how the rest of the country is purchasing, with Canada’s alcohol sales also increasing by 2.3 per cent between April 2016 and March 2017.

Statistics Canada numbers show that in this time period Manitoba’s liquor stores, agencies and other retail outlet’s alcohol sales exceeded $770 million, with the country’s total sitting around $22.5 billion.

Specifically, beer sales went up 0.9 per cent, wine sales went up 3.8 per cent, spirit sales increased 2.1 per cent, and cider, cooler and other refreshment sales went up 9.6 per cent.

Beer generated the most amount of revenue at nearly $330 million, which is close to 43 per cent of the total.

Compared to the other provinces and territories, Manitoba has the fifth highest sales.