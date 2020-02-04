WINNIPEG -- The city is on track to have all driver safety shields installed on Winnipeg Transit buses by the summer.

The shields were recommended as one of several security upgrades following the killing of bus driver Irvine Fraser.

Starting last June the city says it began installing them, with 476 now done, leaving 165.

The city’s public works committee was told Transit is eyeing a May or June completion date.

It also heard the $3 million project is on budget.