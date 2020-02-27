WINNIPEG -- The chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin wants all Manitobans arriving back home from a trip abroad to keep a close eye on their health for two weeks.

The advice was given Thursday afternoon as the province made its fifth update on COVID-19 monitoring efforts, where health officials maintained the novel coronavirus risk for Manitobans is still low. It said the risk for international travelers is also low, but it does vary depending on where they’ve been.

“There are a list of countries that continues to evolve, so our information to the public is regarding international travel because we expect this list to change quite frequently,” said Dr. Roussin.

The updated list as of Thursday included:

China

Japan

Hong Kong

Iran

Italy

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

Taiwan

Roussin said Health Links and health care providers will be updated frequently on this list.

“International travel, self-monitor and should you become sick, contact Health Links,” Dr. Roussin said was his message to the general public.

Health Links can be reached at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257

To date there have been no lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba, but Manitoba Health has ordered and completed 38 COVID-19 tests inside the province.

“We are prepared for receiving an isolated case, identifying it quickly, trying to limit the spread of the infection throughout the community,” Roussin added. “But we are also preparing for the eventuality of a community-wide spread for this. So we are continuing to update Manitobans on this and preparing prudently for all eventualities.”

Roussin said general steps people can take at home to prepare include washing their hands with warm water and soap or an alcohol-based hand cleaner, as well as covering their mouths when they cough and sneeze.

Roussin encouraged Manitobans to avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of a respiratory illness, which can include coughing or sneezing.