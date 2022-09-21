All Manitoba adults now eligible for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

All Manitobans aged 18 years and older are now eligible to receive the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be booked starting Thursday at 9 a.m. by calling the vaccine call centre at 1-844-626-8222, using the online vaccine booking tool or by calling pharmacies and clinics directly.

The province recommends people wait six months from their last dose of a COVID vaccine to receive the bivalent booster vaccine, which provides protection against the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, as it will provide the best immune response. The province notes the minimum interval after your last vaccine dose to receive a booster is three months.

According to a news release from the province, as of Monday, 3,216 doses of the bivalent vaccine have been administered in Manitoba and entered into the province’s database. Immunizations at personal care homes and other congregate living centres are underway.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, will discuss this in a virtual news conference at 2 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This is a developing news story.