

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





A group representing small businesses in Manitoba said tax relief doesn’t seem to be a priority among Manitoba’s political parties heading into the election.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business released responses from three parties to a 15-question survey, outlining small business priorities and concerns in Manitoba.

The NDP, Progressive Conservatives and the Green Party all answered the survey while the Liberals did not, said the CFIB.

The group’s director of provincial affairs for Manitoba, Jonathan Alward, criticized party responses on some tax questions, especially because no party committed to increasing the Basic Personal Tax Exemption to match the national average.

“If I was grading these election platforms, I’d say all parties have neglected to provide small businesses with the immediate tax relief they need, “ said Alward.

The federation says raising the basic personal amount will put more money back in residents’ pockets to spend in their local communities.

The CFIB report was not all critical.

It praised the PC’s and Greens for their willingness to eliminate the school property tax.

The NDP won favour for its plan to increase the small business corporate tax threshold from $500,000 to $550,000.

The report also welcomed the willingness of all three parties to allow businesses themselves to decide whether or not to open on statutory holidays.