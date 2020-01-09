WINNIPEG -- UPDATE: All snowfall warnings issued on Wednesday and Thursday for southern Manitoba have now been lifted.

EARLIER: Some parts of southern Manitoba should prepare for a heavy snowfall on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a number of snowfall warnings that have now ended, including in Winnipeg.

According to Environment Canada, though snow continued to fall in southern Manitoba Thursday morning, but it will be fairly light, which is why most of the warnings have ended.

Areas, such as the Interlake, Grand Beach and Bissett, can still expect some heavy snowfall, but it should end later in the morning.

Drivers are reminded to adjust to the conditions of the road, as heavy snow may cause issues with visibility.

SNOWFALL TOTALS

According to Environment Canada, as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, Argyle had been hit with 16 cm of snow, the most of any place in the province.

Winnipeg received 5 to 12 cm, Miami got 10 cm and Durban 9 cm. It’s also reporting Portage la Prairie and Brandon, Man., each got 8 cm of snow, while High Bluff and Neepawa were hit with 6 cm.