

Renée Rodgers





UPDATED: RCMP told CTV that all three suspects have been located and arrested after an officer was shot in Onanole, Man.

The first suspect was found alone and the other two together.

EARLIER: STAR7 confirms that they were called to Onanole, Man., at approximately 10:15 p.m.

They confirmed they responded to a call for a male victim in his 40s, who had suffered an injury sustained in an altercation. The patient was air-lifted to HSC and is now in serious but stable condition.

RCMP are warning people in Onanole to lock their doors and windows as they search for 2-3 suspects who are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police said shots were fired Wednesday night and one male officer was injured and transferred to hospital. There was no word on his condition late Wednesday night.

RCMP said the suspects may have split up.

One or more could be travelling in a black, 2005 GMC Sierra extended cab with Manitoba license plate: GBX 476. Others may be on foot.

They were last seen on Highway 262.

All RCMP resources were being utilized in the search.

Police are asking those in the area to be vigilant and to report anything suspicious by calling 911 immediately.

RCMP has confirmed via Twitter that one officer was shot and brought to hospital with serious injuries.

"RCMP can now confirm a male officer was shot & sustained serious injuries. He remains in hospital. Our thoughts & hearts are with his family. We will provide updates when we can. Thank you all for the support"