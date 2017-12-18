

CTV Winnipeg





An RCMP officer is charged with careless storage of a firearm after an investigation by The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU).

The police watchdog said they were informed an officer had allegedly left his unsecured gun in a hotel room in northern Manitoba after checking out back on August 15, 2017.

Civilian Director, Zane Tessler said there is reasonable and probable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.

On Thursday, Const. Geremy Newbury was charged. He will appear in Flin Flon court in February.

The IIU investigates serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba whether they are on or off duty.