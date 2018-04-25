An alleged victim in the Stan Struthers’ scandal says the NDP is more concerned about the bottom line than changing the culture.

Karen Peters is one of several women who have come forward and said they faced unwanted touching and inappropriate comments from former NDP minister Struthers when he was in office.

When the scandal broke earlier this year, current NDP Leader Wab Kinew created an anti-harassment commission, aimed at making the workplace safer. Victims were invited to come forward and share their stories.

Peters says when it was her turn she was handed a stapled, double-sided, three-page package which included the terms of reference, but that wasn't all.

“If all I see is asking for money, I am pretty upset about that," said Peters.

Most of the information contained in the papers dealt with how people could donate money and buy NDP memberships.

"And then there were two more pages, asking for renewing my membership and two pages of asking for fundraising attached for no reason given." said Peters

Peters says it's difficult enough speaking out, this is not making it any easier.

“Whether I decide to continue on with the party or not or to donate to them is up to me, but for them to flash this is more important than anything else is appalling," said Peters.

The NDP’s Co-Commissioner Kemlin Nembhard is apologizing to Peters calling it an honest mistake.

"Really sorry that, that was what happened, what was her perception, was never our intention,” said Nembhard.

Nembhard said the terms of reference were printed from the party's website, which happens to include information on every page about donations and memberships.

"Those are headers that are on the website and that print, we didn't notice so I'm terribly sorry,” said Nembhard

CTV News contacted other women who spoke with the commission who told us they have had positive experiences.

As for Peters, she questions the notion that this was a simple error.

“You have to conscientiously staple these papers together so I don't see how that's a mistake," said Peters.