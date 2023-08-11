Almost all Liquor Marts across Manitoba to be closed over weekend

All but two Liquor Marts across the province will be closed this weekend.

According to the Liquor Mart website, five Winnipeg locations and one Brandon location will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday. The Thompson store will also be open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Winnipeg and Brandon locations that will be open on Friday are Crestview, Garden City Square, Grant Park, Hargrave and Ellice, St. Vital Square, and Brandon South.

On Saturday, only the Crestview and St. Vital Square locations will be open Saturday from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The lineup outside the Garden City Liquor Mart around 1 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2023. (Source: Jamiee Sy)

These closures come after Manitoba Liquor Mart workers went into a full province-wide strike on Tuesday. This decision was made after Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries announced a lockout at 10 additional stores, expanding the number of lockouts to more than half of the Liquor Marts in Manitoba.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union said the workers have not earned fair wages after working through the pandemic, as well as a slew of violent thefts.

Information on store closures and hours of operation can be found online.