

Jason Gaidola , CTV News Winnipeg





Campers in the Alonsa area are still picking up the pieces of what was left behind by a tornado that hit the community one year ago.

Vacationers at Margaret Bruce Beach Provincial Park are still finding debris washing up on the shores as they reflect on an EF-4 Tornado that ripped through the Rural Municipality of Alonsa on August 3, 2018.

The tornado caused severe damage and took the life 77-year-old of Jack Furrie.

“I could hear people screaming and yelling, I walked out of my trailer and it was right there,” said camper Reginald Fowler, who recalled his account of the twister.

“The fear of god was in me.”

“I took some pictures and looked at it; saying ‘Turn! Turn!,” said Jim Bruce, a beach store owner.

The EF-4 tornado touched down in the rural area and led a destructive path towards Lake Manitoba.

The twister was believed to be roughly 800 metres wide with wind speeds of up to 280 km/h. It is believed to have lasted 45 minutes on the ground.

The tornado severely damaged homes, vehicles and trees, leaving debris scattered across the rural area and in the lake.

Campers say scrap still appears on the shores.

“People are bringing in big pieces of tin, four-by-four pieces, glass, shingles,” said Fowler.

Locals say they banded together to do a community clean-up and spent two-to-three weeks tiding up the land and water.

“People come and say ‘You’d never know a tornado hit you’. That’s just the help we got, everybody chipped in,” said Fowler.

Fowler and Bruce said most people have returned to the beach grounds with new trailer homes, and are ready to start fresh again. They said they feel the area is almost back to where it was before the disaster.

“We’re all like an extended family,” said Bruce.

“It’ll never change here, a lot of us grew up here and we’ll never leave,” Fowler said.

Fowler and Bruce said they’re still in need of a new washroom facility and better cell service in the beach area.

They said campers will gather for an anniversary dinner on Sunday to remember Furrie and the disaster.