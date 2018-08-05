A preliminary report by meteorologists at Environment and Climate Change Canada says the tornado that tore through a rural area and campground about 200 kilometeres northwest of Winnipeg is being classified as a ‘high-EF-3’ tornado.

Amanda Prysizney is a decision support meteorologist and helped document the damage in the area east of Alonsa Saturday.

Prysizney said the rating is based on the house being completely removed from foundation where 77-year old retired teacher Jack Furrie died as well as tractors, trucks and other heavy items, like a full sized deep freezer being displaced.

She said more work still needs to be done to finalize the intensity of the twister.

“We want to look more closely at how the house was built," she said explaining the team couldn’t use their drone due to a lack of internet service.

“Take away from this tornado is the lack cell service and almost everyone we interviewed said they did not get the alert,” said Prysizney.

She said since recent upgrades in nearby Amaranth service had not been as reliable.

A spokesperson for BellMTS said in a statement Sunday the company recently upgraded the wireless sites in some parts of the region with the latest LTE wireless technology (known as LTE Advanced).

“While service has been greatly enhanced overall, some pockets where coverage was already limited may have seen reduced coverage. We continue to look at possible solutions to enhance service in these areas,” said Michelle Gazze in an email to CTV News.

“It’s important to note that Wireless Public Alerts on any carrier's compatible LTE phones can only be received if they are connected to an LTE network. Some communities in this part of the province, including the areas around Alonsa, are primarily served by HSPA networks, the wireless technology that preceded LTE.”

“LTE phones will work normally in these areas, but at lower HSPA speeds and some newer features enabled by LTE technology would not be available, including public alerts.”

Gazze said more information about Wireless Public Alerts is available at AlertReady.ca.

Prysizney said EF-3 tornadoes have speeds between 218 and 266 km/hr and this one was on the ground for about 45 minutes.

“This a strong tornado,” she said.