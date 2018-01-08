Featured
'Altercation' at Stony Mountain leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
RCMP officers are investigating the homicide of a 42-year-old inmate of the Stony Mountain Institution.
The Mounties were told of an altercation at the prison at about 9 p.m. Sunday that involved a number of inmates.
RCMP said the 42-year-old inmate was taken to hospital and later died, while a 30-year-old and 21-year-old inmate each suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation continues, with officers from the Stonewall RCMP detachment and the Winnipeg Major Crimes Unit assigned.