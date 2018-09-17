The Emergency Alert Ready system got a major test in Manitoba Monday.

It came after Sunday evening, when a 6-year-old girl in North Battleford, Sask. was abducted when her family’s vehicle was stolen as she sat inside. Believing it could possibly head to our province, an Amber Alert was issued. Early Monday morning, the girl was found safe.

As attention shifted to the search for suspects, questions were also being asked about the effectiveness of the alert system.

For some mobile phone users, it worked exactly as planned: some phones screamed a warning and others buzzed. But many others didn't do anything at all.

"I didn't receive it at all," said Nicole Hartleb. "The only reason I knew about it was because I saw it on social media, but I didn't get the alert."

She wasn't alone. "Anybody who was on an LTE network, we understand there was at least a 60 per cent uptake," said Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler. "The other 40 per cent of individuals who are on an LTE network wouldn't have got it."

The numbers are similar to those observed during the test of the system this past May.

Wireless providers provide explanation

Industry officials tell CTV News not all wireless devices are compatible and able to receive messages from Alert Ready. It is dependent on many factors, including the phone, the software version on the device, or whether they were connected to an LTE network.

Bell MTS writes, "In areas where carriers offer HSPA network service, the wireless technology that preceded LTE, wireless public alerts are not available."

Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says changes to the system are coming.

"Next spring, all phones that are going to be sold, whether they're on a 3g, 4g network, or LTE, they will get all the signals," he said.

Meanwhile, RCMP said their primary focus was on returning the girl to her family safely. And with the assistance of the Amber Alert, officials say they were able to do just that.