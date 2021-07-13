WINNIPEG -- With Manitoba experiencing dry conditions, a number of the province’s communities are implementing water restrictions.

KLEEFELD

The Municipality of Hanover issued a notice to the Town of Kleefeld on Monday, saying it is seeing almost triple the water usage as residents water their lawns and use water to cool down.

Though its water plant has been able to maintain water supply, it is beginning to reach a level of concern for the reservoir levels during peak times.

To lower the usage during peak times, the municipality is asking Kleefeld residents to start scheduling the watering of their lawns and gardens on alternate days. This means that beginning on Tuesday, people living in odd numbered addresses should only water their lawns and gardens on the odd days of the month, while residents who live at even numbered addresses should water on the even days of the month.

The municipality notes that it will end this watering schedule once conditions go back to normal.

MACDONALD

The RM of Macdonald is also experiencing dry conditions, and because of this has had water restrictions in place since May.

The municipality implemented Stage 2 of its water restriction by-law in order to regulate the use of water for non-essential purposes.

Under these restrictions, those living in even numbered addresses are only permitted to sprinkle their yards on Wednesday from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Residents who live in odd numbered addresses can sprinkle their yards on Tuesday from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Residents are also not allowed to wash down sidewalks, driveways or other outdoor surfaces, and can’t wash vehicles with a hose unless it is equipped with a spring-loaded shut off device that operates by using hand pressure.

Stage 2 restrictions went into effect on May 29 and will remain in place until further notice.

MORDEN

The City of Morden is also experiencing a severe drought and has implemented a response plan.

This plan includes not allowing landscape watering with city water; not allowing vehicle washing at private residences; and not operating splash pads.

More details on Morden’s response plan can be found online.

Other communities asking residents to conserve water include Winkler and the Town of Carman.