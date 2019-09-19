

Pat McKay, CTV News Winnipeg





Andrew Copp is off to a great start in the Winnipeg Jets’ pre-season schedule, netting a goal and an assist in the team’s 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old said it’s great to get involved offensively, adding you’ve got to be realistic when it comes to counting up points in an exhibition matchup.

“I could have 95 points in the pre-season, it wouldn't matter, you know what I mean,” he said following the game. “It just depends on where he sees things fitting and everything."

The “he” Copp is referring to is Jets’ head coach Paul Maurice, who believes Copp has what it takes to fill a spot in the team’s top six forward ranks.

"You know he's really, really smart defensively, he can make some plays offensively,” said Maurice. “So he can now play with different styles of player, because you know with that piece, that ingredient for the line with Andrew, you know what it is."

Copp said he of course wants to play as high up in the lineup as possible and play in every situation, but there’s a lot of good players on the Jets.

"Who doesn't want to play 25 minutes, whatever it is,” Copp said of taking on a larger role offensively. “No forwards on our team are playing 25 minutes unless [Mark Scheifele] is taking three minute shifts.”

Copp started the 2018-2019 NHL regular season slowly, tallying just a pair of points in his first 19 games, before piling up 10 goals and 13 assists in his next 50 games. He then finished in a four-way tie for second on the team in post-season scoring with five points in six games.

"Just trying to continue the path that I'm on I guess,” he said. “Play on more offensive lines in spurts, and I felt comfortable doing that, felt like we had success doing that."

The Jets’ selected Copp in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL entry draft. The Ann Arbor, Mich.,product has 36 goals and 48 assists in 293 NHL games.