

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





Federal Opposition leader Andrew Scheer was in Manitoba on Friday and didn’t mince his words when it comes to whether or not he thinks the prime minister should resign over the SNC Lavalin affair.

“If he truly had respect for the office in which he holds, he would do the right thing and step aside,” Scheer said during his visit to Rosser, Man.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come under fire in recent weeks following allegations that he and prime ministerial aides turned to Jody Wilson-Raybould while she was serving as attorney general to help engineering firm SNC Lavalin avoid prosecution.

Wilson-Raybould told the House of Commons justice committee she was pressured by the Prime Minister’s office and federal officials. Trudeau has disputed the claim.

“I can assure you that I would never politically interfere in a criminal court case. That’s the difference between Justin Trudeau and me,” Scheer told reporters.

Scheer poked holes in Trudeau’s argument that he was concerned jobs would be threatened if a court decision was rendered against SNC Lavalin, citing testimony from former principal secretary Gerald Butts. When Butts was asked if there was proof jobs would be in jeopardy, Butts said he couldn’t recall a study being done at the government level on the employment impact of SNC Lavalin not being granted a deferred prosecution agreement.

“This was a political decision. This was about protecting well-connected friends, a Liberal-friendly company that had been accused of serious crimes. Once again there’s no justification for political interference in a court case, but even at that the Liberal’s claim has been completely debunked,” he said.

Despite Scheer’s continued plea for Trudeau’s resignation, he said he won’t be introducing a motion of non-confidence against the prime minister, but rather his government will file motions aimed at getting to the bottom of the SNC Lavalin scandal.

“It is completely unacceptable,” he said.

“While there’s important issues facing Canada, there’s a trade issue now with canola exports, there’s signs of threats to our economy. His government has been completely seized with a damage control exercise. That’s why I’ve been calling on him to step aside.”

Scheer was in Rosser to speak about his plan to remove GST from heat and energy bills.