Animal Food Bank Winnipeg could potentially close its door due to rising costs

Animal Food Bank Winnipeg could potentially close its door due to rising costs

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What you can get for the average price of rent in your city

Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island