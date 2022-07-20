Animal Food Bank Winnipeg could potentially close its door due to rising costs

Inflation is proving too much for one Winnipeg organization and it might have to close its doors as a result.

Animal Food Bank Winnipeg said it is suspending services indefinitely.

The organization, which helps more than 200 families in the city every month provide food for their pets, says a lack of donations, no funding, and rising prices such as gas, are leading them to make the difficult decision.

"We heavily rely on the generosity of the community in order to provide for pets that need food," said Nicole Frey, who is the founder of the food bank.

She said the hope is the organization will recover quickly and people will step up and help keep the food bank afloat.

But if that doesn't happen, she said they will have no other option than to close down for good.

"I'm out of ideas and I have lots of them normally…we just don't have any operational funds and so when the going gets tough, we are one of the first organizations to feel the impact."

Frey said the thought of completely closing down and what it could mean for the animals the organization currently supports left in her tears Wednesday.

"My worry is that if we do have to stop operations completely, people will be forced to surrender their pets. Whether it to be rescues or to humane societies or SPCAs, friends and families, and that's very traumatic for the family and the pet."

In the first half of 2022, the food bank provided around 75,000 meals for pets in need in Winnipeg.

More information, including how to donate to Animal Food Bank Winnipeg, can be found online.