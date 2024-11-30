Animal welfare advocates call for new regulations in online pet sales

Warning: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised.

Animal welfare advocates are calling for new regulations and practices in place for people giving pets away online.

Earlier this week, police unveiled details of a cruelty case where 75 animals were tortured and killed. A Winnipeg couple was re-arrested and charged with dozens more offences.

Irene Lima, 55, and Chad Kabecz, 40, were arrested in October following an investigation into animal cruelty. Electronics were seized from their home and analyzed, with police saying hundreds of videos and photographs were found, along with tens of thousands of encrypted communications.

Investigators allege Kabecz created an underground black market network where people had to submit a video of themselves killing an animal to get access. They allege Kabecz and Lima organized content being created and shared and profited from it.

“I’m barely sleeping at night thinking of these poor animals, what they went through,” said D’Arcy Johnston, the owner of D’Arcy’s Animal Rescue Centre (ARC).

Manitoba Animal Alliance said it’s being extra cautious and cracking down on those looking to adopt.

“It’s a longer process now,” said Josée Galay. “I think they’re getting a little bit frustrated because it’s such a long process, but we are doing it for the animals.”

While the humane society and rescue shelters said they’re also being cautious of who they adopt to, the real problem lies on the internet.

“Online is the Wild West,” Johnston said. “That’s probably where they got their animals from.”

Advocates said abusers normally find strays or get their cats and dogs from some of hundreds available online for free.

The Winnipeg Humane Society is calling for regulations for online giveaways where no questions are asked.

Johnston suggested people looking to give a pet away online should charge a small fee to deter bad actors.

“These people are just going to skip those ads, they’re not going to pay for these animals, they’re just going to go to the next one free to a good home,” said Johnston.

Punishment is also a concern, with many shelters saying there should be harsher penalties for those who torture, sexually abuse and kill animals.

“People aren’t even worried what they do to an animal because nothing’s going to happen to them, there’s no consequences,” Galay said.

CTV News reached out to Kijiji asking if it has regulations around people using the platform to give away animals, but has not received a response yet.

The allegations against the two alleged abusers have not been tested in court.

- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen.