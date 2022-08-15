Anita Neville named new lieutenant-governor of Manitoba

Liberal Leader Michael Ignatieff and MP Anita Neville introduce recently elected Winnipeg North Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on December 9, 2010. Former Liberal member of Parliament Anita Neville has been named Manitoba's next lieutenant-governor. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the appointment Monday saying Neville has long been a champion for the people of her community, her province and the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Liberal Leader Michael Ignatieff and MP Anita Neville introduce recently elected Winnipeg North Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on December 9, 2010. Former Liberal member of Parliament Anita Neville has been named Manitoba's next lieutenant-governor. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the appointment Monday saying Neville has long been a champion for the people of her community, her province and the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

