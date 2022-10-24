Anita Neville, noted for work on inclusion, becomes Manitoba's lieutenant-governor
Anita Neville has been sworn in as Manitoba's 26th lieutenant-governor, succeeding Janice Filmon, who served for seven years.
Neville took her oath in a ceremony inside the legislature chamber that included an opera singer, an Indigenous prayer and a choir.
The chamber is where Neville, like her predecessors, will give royal assent to laws passed by politicians.
Neville is a former Liberal member of Parliament, school board trustee and community volunteer and is the province's first Jewish lieutenant-governor.
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson told the ceremony that Neville has a history of advancing important causes, including missing and murdered Indigenous women.
Neville, who is 80, says she will focus on reconciliation and education during her time as the viceregal representative.
"I believe, more than anything else, continuity and growth will depend on our collective efforts at reconciliation -- on breathing new life or new meaning into what is fast becoming a familiar word," Neville told the chamber Monday.
"I know that lifelong learning and the many forms it takes is and will be central to our efforts of reconciliation, healing and growth. To that end, I intend to focus on education as a central theme of my tenure. In the words of the Honourable Murray Sinclair ... education is the key to reconciliation. Education got us into this mess and education will get us out of it."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2022.
