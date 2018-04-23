

CTV Winnipeg





With the upcoming cycling season comes the city’s annual unclaimed bike auction. The auction will be held this weekend at the Terry Sawchuk Arena at 901 Kimberley Avenue.

Public viewing will take place on Saturday, April 28 from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. Another public viewing will take place Sunday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The auction for that day will begin at noon.

The city is offering more than 250 ready-to-ride bikes after once again joining forces with local organization WRENCH. The bikes are prepared and tuned under the UpCycle employment training program. All proceeds raised from the purchase of these bikes will go towards community support with bicycle programming in the city. For more information on the Cycling Hub workshops and Winnipeg Repair Education visit the WRENCH website.

Bikes to be sold at the auction are all bought as is and there is no warranty. All methods of payment are to be accepted with the exception of personal cheques.